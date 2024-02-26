The Land
Home/News

Will van Gend named Hereford feature show champion parader

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
February 26 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Champion Hereford Youth parader, Will Van Gend, Bathurst with judge Graham Williams, Thunderbird Ag, Windsor and Canberra show cattle committee member and event sponsor, Daryl Holder. Photo by Helen De Costa.
Champion Hereford Youth parader, Will Van Gend, Bathurst with judge Graham Williams, Thunderbird Ag, Windsor and Canberra show cattle committee member and event sponsor, Daryl Holder. Photo by Helen De Costa.

An experienced young cattleman, Will van Gend, Bathurst, was named champion Hereford parader at the 2024 Royal Canberra Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.