Will van Gend named Hereford feature show champion parader

An experienced young cattleman, Will van Gend, Bathurst, was named champion Hereford parader at the 2024 Royal Canberra Show.
The Herefords Australia Youth committee held the event for young breeders and enthusiasts as part of the breeds feature show, with 11 competitors show-casing their parading abilities on Sunday.
Ranging from 12 to 24 years old competitors were judged under the watchful eye of Graham Williams, Thunderbird Ag, Windsor.
Mr Williams said he chose Mr Van Gend as his champion parader for his confident and calm presence when in the ring.
"That's a difficult combination to have, because sometimes when we get confident we get over excited and make the animal start doing this that it probably wouldn't do naturally, but he doesn't do that," Mr Willams said.
"If you watch when the heifer and him are on the move, his right back on that heifers shoulder.
"He's not out in front of her trying to make her go faster, he adjusts himself to go to her speed, he is not expecting her to walk at his speed and I really like that."
"The length of leads and the way he transfers them from one hand to another, as there is one point of control on these animals and you must get your second hand to come to that point without losing control and he does that really well."
"He shows the animal really well, the whole time his been in the class that heifer has looked a million dollars and she keeps catching your eye the way he shows her off."
The reserve champion Hereford parader was awarded to Charlie Tarlinton, Bannister.
Again Mr Williams said the young Hereford breeder was calm and confident when he paraded his heifer around the ring.
"I really like the way, particularly on the move, he gets back to the heifers shoulder and that's why she walked out well," he said.
"Probably doesn't transfer those leads from one hand to the other as well and I don't know what the age difference is between my two championship winners, but I'd say that will come with experience.
As well as the paraders competition being part of the Hereford feature show, the youth committee also ran a herdsman competition throughout the duration of the show.
The competition was judged by Renae and John Keith, Allenae Angus and Poll Herefords, Roslyn and Jack Bush, Glenholme Kirraweena Herefords, Cootamundra and Lisa Bonenkamp, New Zealand.
The junior champion Hereford herdsman was awarded the Hayden Tarlinton, Bannister, while Rory Hucthinson, Rockley, was junior reserve champion.
The senior champion Hereford herdsman was Jono Nicholls, Harden and Will Van Gend, Bathurst, was awarded senior reserve champion Hereford herdsman.
The youth events were sponsored by The Cattle Shop, Goulburn, Llandillo Beef, The Lagoon, JTR Cattle Company, Roslyn, Southern NSW Herefords breeders group, Southern All Breed Handlers camp, Harden Pinnacle Poll Herefords, Forbes, Janlyn Poll Herefords and Tarlee Poll Herefords, Bannister.
