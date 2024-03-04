The Land
Home/Beef

Deep dive into foundation Angus genetics a win for emerging cattle company

JB
By Jamie Brown
March 4 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Whelan, Liston Cattle Co, with a mob of Glenmorgan bulls purchased as part of the stud's dispersal. These genetics will help infuse a commercial herd of Ultrablacks with true foundation phenotype and do-ability for the New England.
Ben Whelan, Liston Cattle Co, with a mob of Glenmorgan bulls purchased as part of the stud's dispersal. These genetics will help infuse a commercial herd of Ultrablacks with true foundation phenotype and do-ability for the New England.

A major investment in New England stud cattle by a multi-generational farming enterprise near Liston, north of Tenterfield, will bring an infusion of quality Angus genetics to a cross-bred commercial herd that numbers 1750 breeding cows, running across 9000 hectares.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.