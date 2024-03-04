Deep dive into foundation Angus genetics a win for emerging cattle company

A major investment in New England stud cattle by a multi-generational farming enterprise near Liston, north of Tenterfield, will bring an infusion of quality Angus genetics to a cross-bred commercial herd that numbers 1750 breeding cows, running across 9000 hectares.
The Glenmorgan Angus stud, established in 2006 by Nicholas and Karen Morgan and family of Llangothlin has been sold to Ben and Jenny Whelan and family who will graze the 550 head of registered females, bulls and heifer calves, including 267 cows with calves and 146 heifers pregnancy tested in calf, on a number of properties in the New England.
These holdings include the homestead at Bookookoorara, eastern fall paddocks at Sandy Hill, fattening country north of Llangothlin and a new acquisition on black volcanic soil near Glen Innes. That paddock, shown in the photograph above, will be put to winter oats in a few weeks.
"It wasn't an easy decision to sell Glenmorgan Angus," reflected Nicholas Morgan. "But we are incredibly proud of the quality of cattle going to the Whelan family. Big evenlines of cows and bulls has been the stamp of Glenmorgan Angus. The cattle are incredibly quiet and feedback from clients over many years has been so positive. We would like to thank bull buyers that have stuck with us over many years."
The deal was closed through through Ray White and in particular Glen Innes agent Geoff Hayes. It is expected that the Glenmorgan name will remain with the stud, with the first sale in August.
These stud cattle appealed to enterprise director Ben Whelan for their phenotype, marbling and do-ability on the New England.
"For us the foundation Wattletop genetics are worth their weight in gold," said Mr Whelan.
"Wattletop blood is impossible to come by and some of Lock's bulls helped form the nucleus of our commercial herd. We have a 10 year old Wattletop bull and he is still sound."
Other Glenmorgan stud bloodlines include Glenavon and Ardrossan, Hazeldean, Pine Creek and Speriby North.
Extensive artificial insemination and embryo transfer programs had been carried out for 17 seasons under Morgan family management, with donor cows from proven matrons within the stud, along with those from Wattletop, Guyra, and Schaff Angus Valley from the US state of North Dakota.
The Whelans have tripled their beef operation during the past 16 years and now plan to add Temania and Milwillah blood to their genetic mix, in particular Milwillah Napa T40, going back to Matauri Reality, with positive growth and a whopping 3.8 per cent intra muscular fat. The former Glenmorgan stud principal has nodded his approval of the joining.
Liston Pastoral's existing herd of ultra black and Charolais cross females suit their climate, particularly on the eastern fall.
"Our country performs only because of its high rainfall, said Mr Whelan. It is important that our commercial herd have do-ability.
"We look for animals in the right proportion. They need depth. With rainfall being hit and miss we are looking for feed efficiency. And we need cows to calve without problems and to raise a weaner every year.
"They are bred to be tough. We give them no special treatment."
As eating quality is increasingly important in the family's pursuit of producing feedlot ready cattle, at around 450 kilograms liveweight, they look forward to infusing the line with their new purchase of Glenmorgan Angus genetics, recognised for marbling.
Last year's Glenmorgan stud record of $40,000, sold to repeat client Bauhinia Park Angus, was for the yearling bull Glenmorgan Goalkeeper Man T235 by Sydgen Enhance, presenting positive growth, low birthweight, fewer days to calving along with a respectable 2.2pc IMF at the time of sale.
Mr Whelan said the introduction of some Glenmorgan stud heifers into their commercial program would help drive better outcomes at sale time, with most transactions taking place online.
"We prefer that method of selling," he says. "If the cattle don't make reserve we can keep them in the paddock."
Meanwhile Liston Pastoral's properties have been sounded for their organic soil carbon content ahead of potential sequestration projects but the family will wait to see what becomes of the new market for offset fossilised atmospheric carbon.
"In the meantime there is the promise of improved soil and beef output," Mr Whelan said.
"We believe most farmers are carbon negative. They just need the data to prove it."
