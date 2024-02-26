The Land
Home/News

Man dies after ute crashes into tree stump on rural road

February 27 2024 - 8:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has died after his ute crashed on a rural road in the Southern Tablelands.
A man has died after his ute crashed on a rural road in the Southern Tablelands.

A man has died after his ute crashed on a rural road in the Southern Tablelands on Monday, February 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.