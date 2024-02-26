Man dies after ute crashes into tree stump on rural road

A man has died after his ute crashed on a rural road in the Southern Tablelands on Monday, February 26.
Emergency services were called to Wheeo, 55 kilometres north west of Goulburn, at roughly 5.45pm on Monday following reports of a crash.
When emergency services arrived, they found an 87-year-old man had died when his ute left Wheeo Road and hit a tree stump, police said in a statement.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
