Financial pressures lead to port layoffs but terminal work still on the radar

By Denis Howard
Updated February 28 2024 - 12:15pm, first published 9:07am
Port of Newcastle CEO Craig Carmody said current financial pressures will not affect the continued development of its Multipurpose Terminal. Picture by Marina Neil.
The axing of 22 jobs from the Port of Newcastle will not affect the long-term creation of an automated container terminal and are a result of a significant downturn in trade volumes across several years.

