Malcolm Turnbull's pumped hydro venture in the Upper Hunter

Continuing a decades long association with the Upper Hunter, former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, is about to investigate the suitability of pumped hydro projects in the region.
Mr Turnbull and his wife Lucy's private company Upper Hunter Hydro has been awarded a development agreement with Water NSW to investigate two large pumped hydro projects capable of storing more than 1000 MW for 8-12 hours - as much power as one million household batteries.
As a successful applicant following a competitive tender process under WaterNSW's Renewable Energy and Storage Program, UHH will get access to areas of WaterNSW land and reservoirs at Glenbawn and Glennies Creek dams outside Scone and Singleton in the Hunter Valley.
The pumped hydro projects, with an opportunity for integrated wind energy, are being led by Upper Hunter Hydro.
If the studies are successful, Mr Turnbull's company will fund, build, operate and own the projects under a long-term lease agreement. Should they proceed, UHH estimates the combined projects could potentially generate 1,400 construction jobs, and 80 ongoing operations roles.
The projects are currently in the early investigation stages. Given the time for planning assessment for large infrastructure projects such as pumped hydro can vary, UHH is seeking to have the projects ready for construction in approximately four years, with the projects operational in the early 2030s.
WaterNSW says the projects will not impact the operations of Glenbawn or Glennies Creek dams or the security of downstream entitlements.
Mr Turnbull, who owns agricultural properties in the region and has been critical of continued coal mining expansions including the Mount Pleasant coal mine near Muswellbrook, said pumped hydro projects would provide important support for industry and employment in the Hunter.
"Australia has abundant wind and solar generation, some of the best in the world. But the sun doesn't always shine and the wind doesn't always blow. Pumped hydro provides the long duration energy storage we need to make renewables available 24/7 and secure our clean energy future," he said
According to the Australian Financial Review the Turnbull's have asked a former president of the International Hydropower Association, Roger Gill, to help steer UHH.
WaterNSW CEO Andrew George said the projects are the latest milestones in ongoing efforts to grow sustainability initiatives and identify renewable energy generation and storage opportunities on WaterNSW land and assets.
"We have an opportunity to not only assist the transition to a renewable energy power grid, but to also assist in the creation of jobs, support the local community, and generate revenue to put downward pressure on water costs for customers," Mr George said.
"We are continuing to assess sites across our portfolio to identify further opportunities."
Mr George said "WaterNSW has been working closely with the NSW Government to ensure the WaterNSW Renewable Energy and Storage Program is aligned with delivering the State's objectives under the NSW Electricity Strategy.
"Our program fulfils an action of the NSW Pumped Hydro Roadmap of bringing forward private sector investment in pumped hydro schemes."
