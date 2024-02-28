The Land
Funding boost rewards Royal Far West's vital work

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
February 28 2024 - 3:00pm
Royal Far West CEO Jacqueline Emery and Minister for Health Ryan Park tour RFW facilities at Manly. Picture supplied
Royal Far West CEO Jacqueline Emery and Minister for Health Ryan Park tour RFW facilities at Manly. Picture supplied

Country kids are set to benefit from a funding boost of $369,000 to a charity dedicated to supporting children living in rural and remote NSW with complex developmental needs.

