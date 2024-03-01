Parkdale SRS Poll Merino stud ewes sell as far as Western Australia

Two and a half year old commercial ewes were in demand at the Parkdale SRS Poll Merino sale on February 20, selling to a top of $114.
Online buyers were active throughout the catalogue with 60pc of the offering purchased online and destined as far as Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia and across NSW.
The top-priced pen of ewes was purchased by Joshua Crye, Oberon.
The pen of 220 scanned empty ewes averaged 53 kilograms and were assessed as 66 per cent of the mob being a fat score two.
Shorn in December 2023, the ewe flock averaged a wool cut of 6.8kg, measuring a fibre diameter of 19 micron on a 12 month rolling average for the commercial flock.
The volume buyer was Beau Ward, Savannah, Willcannia, who purchased 624 commercial ewes, aged five and a half year old for $66 per head.
The August/September 2018 drop ewes recorded an average weight of 52.5kg, with a focus of the flock to breed a fast growing soft staple.
For the ram portion of the catalogue 11 of the 25 rams offered sold for $800.
Buyers from four different states were active during the sale with strong interest being on the 14 short tailed mixed aged stud ewes, which was purchased by Mark Mudford, Collie, for $100 per head.
These ewes were direct from the Parkdale stud nucleus, that have been part of the stud ram breeding program, with a high selection focus on genetic fat, muscle, growth, fleece weight, staple length, breech and fertility traits.
The short-tail ewes has been a breeding exercise for the past 12 years at the stud, started with the late Dr Jim Watts - Merino breeding and wool scientist.
Parkdale stud principal, Don Mudford said the ewes through a selection of tail length, with a high focus on shortening the tail length.
Mr Mudford said the tail length is the most heritable trait of a sheep, so as much as the sire with a short tail is trying to keep hold of his length and the ewe with the longer tail is trying to keep hold of her length, the outcome will be half way in the middle.
"Our western clients like the shorter tails sheep as it is difficult to get a clean muster in the west," he said.
"Any ewes and lambs that come in, in the second muster and the lambs might be three to six months of age and they haven't got into trouble with dags and their long woolly tails.
Mr Mudford selling into a sluggish market was always tough but was pleasing to see more rams be sold after the sale.
Mr Mudford said the natural short tail ewe were sold to a local buyer that knew their full potential of fertility and high lamb survival rates of 175pc.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions Bourke, with AuctionsPlus providing the online interface.
