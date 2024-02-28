Coonamble and local buyers dominated the Dunedoo store sale

Buyers from the Coonamble and local area were the bidders to beat at the Dunedoo store sale on Wednesday.
Milling Stuart agent James Gibson, Dunedoo, said the steer portion was the highlight of the 650 head yarding.
"The quality of cattle that was presented especially the weaners and heifers was just magnificent," Mr Gibson said.
"There was plenty of competition in the steer portion, you had to have at least 400 cents a kilogram to really make a point of yourself.
"Not as much competition on the cows and calves compared to last sale, but I guess that is weather and climate related."
The top of the heavier steers sold for $1050 to $1330 a head, while the better heifers hit $1130.
Steers weighing less than 300 kilograms sold from $700 to $1000 while the remainder of the heifers attracted bids from $750 to $1100.
Cows with calves attracted bids from $1150 to top the market at $2010.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows sold to $1720.
Tom Ward, Mendooran, sold a pen of 15 Angus steers, eight- to 10-months-old, with Narranmore blood for $1330.
Mick Flynn, Mudgee, sold a pen of three Angus/Hereford heifers, 16 to 18 months, for $1130.
ACM Bowman, Shingle Hut, sold a pen of PTIC second-calf Angus cows for $1720.
The sale was conducted by Milling Stuart Pty Ltd, Dunedoo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.