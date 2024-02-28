The Land
Little interest in the dispersal of the Bundaleer Poll Merino stud

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
February 28 2024 - 6:00pm
Gavin Lieschke with his son Ernie at the conclusion of the disappointing interest in the dispersal of the Bundaleer Poll Merino stud at Alma Park.
Gavin Lieschke with his son Ernie at the conclusion of the disappointing interest in the dispersal of the Bundaleer Poll Merino stud at Alma Park.

Gavin Lieschke is reassessing his business options after the very disappointing lack of interest in the dispersal of the families' Bundaleer Poll Merino stud at Alma Park.

