Little interest in the dispersal of the Bundaleer Poll Merino stud

Gavin Lieschke is reassessing his business options after the very disappointing lack of interest in the dispersal of the families' Bundaleer Poll Merino stud at Alma Park.
Formed in 1990 on generations of rams purchased from the Pooginook stud at Jerilderie when bred by the Taylor family, Mr Lieschke and his brother Peter made the decision to disperse citing many issues common to farming families.
"Peter and I have decided to disperse our stud as the workload is getting harder as we are getting older and with no one at this stage to take over the stud," he said.
But with only one pen of ewes sold at today's auction, Mr Lieschke said he will continue to run the stud, retaining those ewes and sires which did not sell.
"I will look at reducing the size of our other enterprises, and will see what the future will bring," he said.
During the auction, 389 Poll Merino ewes and 127 Merino ewes, scanned in lamb were penned, along with 35 2023 autumn drop Merino ewes and 30 spring drop 2023 Poll Merino ewes, and the stud sires.
The only pen to sell at $700 was nine 2021 drop poll ewes January shorn and scanned in lamb for twins.
"I thought we had reasonable reserves, but the market didn't," Mr Lieschke said.
"So we will continue with the stud and our ram sale in September will continue as usual."
The sale was conducted by AWN, Wagga Wagga, and interfaced with Stock Live.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.