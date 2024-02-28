Milk brands swap shelves in Sydney but Woolworths says it's got Norco's back

There has been an angry response this week to Woolworths pulling Norco milk from its 150 Sydney Metro outlets.
Those who decry point to imported products as proof the big supermarket is part of a drive to introduce unfair competition.
However, Woolworths insists it's true-blue, and has offered to beef-up Norco dairy supply to 200 of its northern stores.
"While we have seen lower demand for Norco in metropolitan Sydney stores, we know they have a very loyal following up north, and we've actually increased the range of Norco products north of Sydney," said a spokesperson.
Products will include the recently award winning Norco lactose-free milk, judged top of the entrants in a modified milk category, at the recent Australian Grand Dairy Awards.
Norco ice cream will remain part of the product mix on Woolies' shelves, including some of the flavours marketed under the supermarket's own home brand.
Meanwhile, the supermarket continues to source Farmers' Own branded milk from select suppliers.
Through this latest move there will be an opening for different Australian milk brands to prove their quality and endearment to Sydney's buying public.
"Woolworths works with a number of small Australian owned dairies to broaden their customer reach, including Hunter Belle Dairy Co, Riverina and Little Big Dairy Co," said the spokesperson.
The supermarket giant, and subject of a competition inquiry, insists it always had, and will continue to have the oldest dairy co-operative's back.
"We've worked together with Norco on this change and we'll continue to partner with them to deliver quality milk based on customer demand," they said.
"We have supported Norco following the reopening of their ice cream factory last year after it was damaged in the 2022 floods, immediately stocking their Norco brand ice cream in stores nationwide."
A wider concern for dairy producers is the pressing need to maintain farmgate prices at current acceptable levels.
EastAUSmilk lobby vice president Tim Bale said without continuing price support to help rebuild the dairy industry, after decades of neglect, renewed interest from fresh-faced players willing to lease old farms, could be squandered.
"We're having a lot of inquiries from young farmers looking for places to lease but we've had a 20 year gap when no money was spent on infrastructure; farmers were encouraged to go elsewhere," Said Mr Bale, who farms at Stewarts River north of the Manning - and supplies milk to Woolworths.
"Now that we have reasonable prices we are hoping to be able to fill in that gap."
