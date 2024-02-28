The Land
Home/News

Rams sold to three states at the National SheepMaster ram sale

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
February 28 2024 - 9:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth, Martin Simmons, Elders, Dubbo, Richard Sharpe and Bernadette Binnie, Winton Park SheepMaster stud, Parkes and Charlie Sullivan, Merton Downs SheepMaster Parent stud with the top-priced ram which sold for $5000. Picture by Elka Devney
Auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth, Martin Simmons, Elders, Dubbo, Richard Sharpe and Bernadette Binnie, Winton Park SheepMaster stud, Parkes and Charlie Sullivan, Merton Downs SheepMaster Parent stud with the top-priced ram which sold for $5000. Picture by Elka Devney

Buyers from South Australia, Western Australia and NSW sought deep bodied rams with good structure and silky skin at the National SheepMaster Invitational ram sale in Dubbo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.