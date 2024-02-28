Palana Poll Dorset sell heavily into Northern Tablelands.

Palana Poll Dorset of Warialda in the states north have completed their 22nd annual ram sale with a 74pc clearance rate. The sale was conducted at the Guyra showgrounds with 14 registered buyers all from within the Northern Tablelands.
The family operated stud sold 42 from 57 Poll Dorset rams to a $2100 top for a $1169 average. At the conclusion of the sale their were 16 from 17 Poll Dorset stud ewes sold for an $593 average.
All successful purchases were bought in person with no successful buyers online.
Results were back on last years total clearance of 49 rams for the $1767 average and $2600 top.
Paul Layton, Bundarra purchased 6 rams for an $1250 average along with 5 ewes for a $540 average.
Owen Walmsley, Glen Innes bought 2 rams for an $900 average along with 7 ewes for a $650 average. Among his sale draft was the top priced stud ewe which sold for $950.
R & M Aitkin, Ben Lomond rounded out their draft with 6 rams to a $916 average.
Top priced ram selling for $2100 went to repeat buyers of over 30 years David and Joy Saunders, Guyra.
The local buyer has based their flocks bloodline of both Palana and Abelene Park stud genetics.
The eighteen month old twin born ram weighed in at 108.5kilograms and was sired by Tattykeel 434-20 which was purchased for $12,000 by the northern based stud several years ago from Tattykeel, Oberon.
The sale was covered by Elders Guyra with Myles Williams the auctioneer.
