Palana Poll Dorset sell heavily into Northern Tablelands.

Updated February 28 2024 - 6:54pm, first published 6:42pm
David and Joy Saunders, Guyra with Craig Waters and Myles Williams, Elders.
Palana Poll Dorset of Warialda in the states north have completed their 22nd annual ram sale with a 74pc clearance rate. The sale was conducted at the Guyra showgrounds with 14 registered buyers all from within the Northern Tablelands.

