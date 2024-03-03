Tertiary scholarships sponsored by NSW Farmers

Realising the value of tertiary education for the children of their members has been to the basis of the NSW Farmers' Association Tertiary Scholarships since their inception in 1993.
NSW Farmers Rural Affairs Committee Chair, Deb Charlton, partner with her husband Ian in a sheep and cropping property near Marra, said these scholarships are giving the next generation a hand up, no matter their preferred career path.
"It is not related to any specific tertiary education, it is open to anybody and it doesn't matter what they are studying," Mrs Charlton said.
"It can be nursing or veterinary science, or it could be a mechanical or electrical trade, any university or vocational study that they are interested in.
"It is not limited to university studies, those who are doing vocational training or TAFE students can also apply.
"There are a couple of scholarships which due to a legacy are linked to an agricultural degree but we also have scholarships which are open to any field of study."
Mrs Charlton said the only requirement to be eligible to be considered for a scholarship is that you are a NSW Farmers' member or that your parents are and have been for two successive years.
"The NSW Farmers Association Scholarships application form is pretty simple, we don't make it too tedious," she said.
"It's a case of being able to identify what you know about NSW Farmers, what your career goals are, what you are studying and letting us know a little bit about your studies.
"And give yourself the opportunity to be awarded $4000."
Mrs Charlton said there are five scholarships to be awarded in July during the annual NSW Farmers annual conference.
"The applications are open now and they close on 5 May," she said.
"They will be reviewed and the applicants are interviewed and if they are successful they will get a letter advising them that they are going to receive a scholarship.
"During the conference they will be personally handed the scholarship and usually by one of the ministers or the president of NSW Farmers."
Mrs Charlton said the scholarships were originally designed as a member benefit with the intention that it was something the association could give back to a member.
"Obviously its also an opportunity for us to encourage young people to understand and get involved with NSW Farmers," she said.
"Because without the younger people coming through it can be seen that NSW Farmers like every other organisation around struggles.
"So the younger we can get people in obviously the better advocates they are going to be for rural and regional NSW."
