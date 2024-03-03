The Land
Tertiary scholarships sponsored by NSW Farmers

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
March 4 2024 - 9:00am
Deb Charlton at the 2024 Royal Canberra Show, where she was assisting with the preparation of cattle for judging and promoting NSW Farmers.
Realising the value of tertiary education for the children of their members has been to the basis of the NSW Farmers' Association Tertiary Scholarships since their inception in 1993.

Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

