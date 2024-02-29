The Land
Investigation into illegal hunting ends in arrest

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
February 29 2024 - 3:00pm
The 21-year-old is accused of illegal hunting near Gunnedah. Picture file
Police have swooped on a man accused of illegal hunting near Gunnedah.

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region.

