Can there be a soil carbon increase in prime country?

Of course this is cattle country, as it has been since the British breeds first encountered the Northern Tablelands. From a 1500 metre lookout on the property Ms Gordon traces the route down the flanks of upper Georges Creek to the jewel in the rainforest, Diamond Flat, now part of the New England National Park. Here the girl, originally from Sydney and destined to call this country her home, would ride as a young Jillaroo, droving dry cows in for a winter's feed and come spring would move pregnant heifers out, after foraging in the valleys - all the better for calving ease, the old timers used to say.