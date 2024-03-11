Can there be a soil carbon increase in prime country?

Critics of carbon projects often quote the obvious - rainfall equals plant and root growth therefore carbon sequestration in wet localities have all the advantage.
But, there's more.
The quick turnover of biology in these environments allows carbon project developers to see real change in the environment, within a relatively short amount of time.
To prove best practice in carbon farming Ebor grazier and academic, Lorraine Gordon is trialling proven pasture rotation and nutrient nuancing on her 800-hectare holding 'Moffat Falls' near Point Lookout.
With a two-metre average annual rainfall it is no wonder the basalt soil under diverse pasture amongst a menagerie of trees and woody vegetation returns Ms Gordon 10 per cent carbon when measured in the lab.
Early records on her property Moffat Falls, which has been in Ms Gordon's extended family since selection, suggest soil carbon under old growth native vegetation, at the headwaters of the Macleay, and Bellinger Rivers, might have been as high as 24pc.
Ms Gordon has fenced off her native springs in riparian bush areas that are not part of her carbon project, and is rescuing these precious localities from becoming a muddy bog with so many hooves. In these areas, the moss growing and the health of the riparian area is returning to how it was.
Of course this is cattle country, as it has been since the British breeds first encountered the Northern Tablelands. From a 1500 metre lookout on the property Ms Gordon traces the route down the flanks of upper Georges Creek to the jewel in the rainforest, Diamond Flat, now part of the New England National Park. Here the girl, originally from Sydney and destined to call this country her home, would ride as a young Jillaroo, droving dry cows in for a winter's feed and come spring would move pregnant heifers out, after foraging in the valleys - all the better for calving ease, the old timers used to say.
"This country would have short grazing periods over the winter months and long rest periods over the summer," she recalls. "The practice kept dry, rank grasses down, encouraging new pasture growth in the spring, preventing hot destructive fires and providing forage and habitat for native animals.
"The country was in perfect balance back then. Dingoes, cattle and kangaroos lived in harmony."
Ms Gordon points out that mostly the females in her family line have histocially run this special place. It has never been sold since settlement. However, Ms Gordon now farms in partnership with her sons Seth, as manager, and Huntly. Her eldest son, Ethan, is the regenerative academic- based in Corvallis, Oregon - and gives oversight and support to the enterprise.
So how could such a biologically rich parcel of land - a veritable gift from nature - increase its ability to grow more soil carbon, and therefore beef, while reducing the effects of climate change?
Ms Gordon has long been a powerful proponent of "profit for purpose", the motto of her latest employer, Climate Friendly, with which she now holds the title of Principal National Capital Australia, with its aim to assist farmers and land managers investing in growing their natural capital, and being rewarded for land stewardship.
Prior to this latest appointment she was founder of the Regenerative Agriculture Alliance, based at Southern Cross University, during which she helped compile and direct 780 food producing groups, involving 28,500 farmers and 70 brand new producer co-operatives.
She also instigated and co-designed a world-first Bachelor of Science degree in regenerative agriculture.
During that time she completed her doctorate of philosophy, through a "longitudinal research project" of conventional and regenerative farmers - from a resilience perspective.
These lessons she applied to her own pastures which, when she took control of Moffat Falls 38 years ago, were tired, degraded and overgrazed after a century of set-stocked Hereford cows and bullocks allowed to roam at will amongst the Poa tussock grass.
In fact, this country looked much like all the New England at that time. However, with time-controlled, holistic, rotational grazing - the biggest game changer by far - the landscape began to grow before her eyes. This was combined with soil testing and specific nutritional inputs as each paddock required, rather than her traditional calendar application of lime - and more lime.
Today the paddocks in this part of the tablelands, in this magnificent season, look out of this world and resonate with Ms Gordon's ambition to create a resilient grazing operation, based on monitoring, feedback and continuous improvement.
Amongst a canopy of shade trees grows lush coxfoot, rye, the much honoured marcoo lotus, fescue, herbs, forbes, and a combination of native and improved grass species that thrive or survive, depending on rainfall.
Ms Gordon first opened her carbon account in 2021, choosing to create and manage this layered and complicated project herself with the assistance of a team of advisors which included soil scientists and a microbiologist, to learn the business of carbon development, so she could advise others on the best ways forward.
Beyond that, whether or not farmers have a carbon project in place, there is the reality that pretty soon farms with a focus on retaining or restoring their natural capital will have access to "green" and sustainable loans, with financiers offering cheaper lending based on the fact that such enterprises are shown to be more climate resilient.
"Insurance companies will also lower their risk profile of these properties," says the former regional agribusiness manager with Westpac and member of the small business review panel with the Reserve Bank of Australia.
"Land valuers will put value on natural capital assets. The benefits will be felt up and down the supply chain and ultimately to the end consumer.
Ms Gordon has also completed a carbon audit of her farm, using Dr Richard Eckard's calculator designed for grazing enterprises.
The professor of sustainable agriculture at the University of Melbourne and director of the Primary Industries Climate Challenges Centre, has developed calculators for dairy, beef and sheep production, and these hands-on applications have proven to be a good starting point for farmers interested in understanding their emissions footprint.
While the requirement to report Scope 3 emissions has not yet arrived at the farm gate, experts agree that it is only a matter of time before agricultural producers must declare their part in atmospheric carbon pollution.
"They will be doing some of the heavy lifting for others," Ms Gordon says.
At Moffat Falls there is no reason to worry. As a result of so much native timber, many hundreds of years old but with adequate recruitment of younger trees, this diversified property shows a negative carbon footprint of -1429 tonnes of atmospheric carbon equivalent. And that is after considering the methane burps of 800-1000 trade steers.
"Therefore, at negative zero emissions, any additional sequestered carbon, can be sold on the open market in the form of registered ACCUs," she says.
Without accounting for cattle the property was absolutely a carbon sink - measuring -4765t.
"Getting recognition for good land stewardship has finally arrived in the form of natural capital accounting, and not before time," she proudly says.
"But for farms without trees it will be more challenging. Therefore, aiming for lots of biodiversity and increasing ground cover will be essential."
The cost of running a carbon project for Ms Gordon has been "a no brainer" given the fact that pasture and therefore stock density increases at the same time.
"The additional icing on the cake then becomes the profit after only a modest increase in soil carbon," she says.
"This isn't for everyone. It depends on your location and your appetite for risk. there are other exciting initiatives that may be more palatable and achievable for some farmers, that are on the horizon."
To capture soil carbon at depth, where it is mineralised and sequestered for longer, Ms Gordon directed her drilling crew to extract cores to 1.2 - 1.3m. To cover the 800ha adequately she has spent less than $60,000 including registering with ERF and obtaining a baseline soil carbon figure.
However, she has spent significant additional funds on fencing to create smaller paddocks for better rotational grazing while adding micro-mineral additives to feed soil microbes which in turn will improve productivity and lift soil carbon levels.
"Nutritional amendments were considerable - about double that of annual lime application - but hopefully they will reward with results in increased soil carbon and beef production," she says.
Will there be a profit at the end?
"By focusing on our soil carbon, we are increasing productivity and improving our management practices regardless," she says.
"If I can increase my soil carbon by just one quarter of a per cent I will have covered my costs.
"With a 1pc soil carbon increase I can buy a new farm.
"Meanwhile, I will have learnt a lot along the journey and left a sustainable farm for my sons and future generations".
