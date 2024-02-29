Dispersal is not the end for Red Angus breeder

A well-known Red Angus studmaster says he is planning to keep breeding despite the dispersal of one of his operations.
Red Angus society president David Hobbs, Molong, started 5M Red Angus about three years ago with business partner Brendan Rouse.
Mr Hobbs said a change in business direction had triggered the dispersal, however, he would continue to breed Red Angus through his Round-Em-Up stud at Molong and Moorwatha stud, Howlong.
The 5M stud began with foundation cows from Round-Em-Up along with some purchased from further afield, including the Braeside Red Angus dispersal at Charlton, Vic, in 2022. It was developed with the view to expand into Queensland markets and the focus had been on carcase data.
Mr Hobbs said he was hard on the stud cattle to ensure they were suitable for commercial operations and he culled on feet, udders and temperament.
In 2022 he purchased Kingslane Revenger JWCR73, by Bieber Deep End B597, from the Kingslane stud at Benger, WA, and had used him in the herd.
Revenger's estimated breeding values included +3.7 eye muscle area, +0.8 intramuscular fat, and +60 carcase weight.
The bull would also be offered at the dispersal, he said, along with a second sire in Paringa Red Reliable R35, by Te Mania Morell M1425.
Mr Hobbs said the Red Angus breed was continuing to grow and there was increased demand from Queensland, the Northern Territory and Western Australia.
He said the red cattle were more heat tolerant and there had been some interest from producers looking to breed Ultrareds (Red Angus/Red Brangus with between eight and 25 per cent Brahman content).
"I think with the concerns about the live export trade some of the northern guys are realising that if they want to put cattle back into feedlots they need to MSA grade," he said.
He had also had some interest from potential buyers looking to set up studs in both Victoria and NSW.
The Red Angus society as a whole had made a concerted effort to improve carcase data and he believed the breed was in a good position.
He noted the success of Hicks Beef, Holbrook, in feedback trials.
The breed had also performed well in the show ring at the Adelaide and Sydney royal shows, he said.
"As a small breed society they punch well above their weight," he said.
"They're Angus cattle, they've just got a red coat. It's the same traits."
The sale will be held on-property on March 8. It will include autumn cows, 12-month-old heifers and bulls, first-calf cows with calves, spring calving cows with calves, joined heifers and commercial females.
