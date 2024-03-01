The Land
Buyers sought well balanced rams at the DSSA Eastern Regional sale

By Elka Devney
Whynot stud principal Mark Gett, Apsley, Narrabri, and auctioneer John Settree, Nutrien, Dubbo, with the top-priced Dorper ram which sold for $9000. Picture by Elka Devney
Whynot stud principal Mark Gett, Apsley, Narrabri, and auctioneer John Settree, Nutrien, Dubbo, with the top-priced Dorper ram which sold for $9000. Picture by Elka Devney

Buyers from Queensland, NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia sought well balanced rams with good carcase depth at the Eastern Region Dorper and White Dorper sale in Dubbo.

