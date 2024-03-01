Buyers sought well balanced rams at the DSSA Eastern Regional sale

Buyers from Queensland, NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia sought well balanced rams with good carcase depth at the Eastern Region Dorper and White Dorper sale in Dubbo.
17 of 25 Dorper rams from seven vendors sold to a top of $9000 to average $2306, while 10 of 26 White Dorper rams from five vendors topped at $8500 to average $2030.
Matchless, Peak Hill, sold two of six White Dorper ewes to a top-price of $700.
Whynot, Narrabri, sold the top-priced Dorper ram Whynot 220317 for $9000 to buyer David Curtis, Bellevue Dorpers, Seven Hills, Queensland.
In the Whites, Nomuula Dorper and White Dorper stud, Moonbi, sold the top-priced ram Nomuula 220360, for $8500 to Melissa and Nick Pagett, Winrae Dopers and White Dorpers, Bundarra.
Sired by Whynot 200104 and out of Crusty, the overall sale-topper Dorper ram Whynot 220317 weighed 107 kilograms.
The July 2022 drop type five ram recorded an eye muscle depth (EMD) of 51 millimetres and fat depth (FAT) of 8mm.
Return client David Curtis said a number of genetic factors were important in his selection.
"Phenotypically he's what we're looking for, secondly backed up by genetic data," he said.
"In our program we're looking for rams that have good low birth weight with growth that is balanced with fat and eye muscle depth as well.
"We'll then use Matesel from Sheep Genetics to pair him to ewes within our flock to get genetic outcomes going forward.
"We're heavily focused on producing lamb for the meat market so we want to make sure the rams we get are going to produce a desirable carcase."
Mr Curtis also purchased Whynot 220408 for $3800.
Kaya, Narrogin, WA, sold Dorper ram Kaya 220468 for $5200 to Ben Crozier, Wilcannia.
Sired by Kaya 200085 and out of Kaya 180346 the May 2022 twin drop ram weighed 86kg.
The type five ram had an EMD of 43mm and FAT of 6mm.
Volume buyer Beau Snudden, Wongalara Station, Cobar, purchased a draft of ten rams to average $1220.
Mr Snudden operates a 1800 head Dorper operation and sought rams with good muscle density, eye muscle depth and fat.
Mr Snudden purchased Matchless 210074 for $1400. The proceeds of which were donated by Susan and Ian Law, Matchless, Peak Hill, to the Royal Flying Doctors Service. Nutrien, Dubbo, also donated $600 towards the charity.
"Where we live the Royal Flying Doctor Service picks people up if they get hurt so I thought I'd give back and support them. I've also never had a Matchless ram," Mr Snudden said.
In the Whites Melissa and Nick Pagett, Winrae Dopers and White Dorpers, Bundarra, purchased Nomuula 220360 for $8500.
Sired by Belowrie 160020 and out of Nomuula 170186, the October 2022 drop ram weighed 98kg.
The type five ram had an EMD of 42mm and FAT of 6mm.
Winrae Dorper and White Dorper co-principal Melissa Pagett said the pedigree of Nomuula 220360 will mesh well with their bloodlines.
"We liked his overall balance, masculinity as well as his good stud sire head," she said.
"He also has great depth of carcase and is a sleek shedder which is what we're looking for in our White Dorpers.
"He is the first white ram we've purchased from Nomuula but his pedigree will mesh really well with our ewe base.
"He'll go over 30 ewes, we only just started our White Dorper stud, but he'll also go over the progeny as well so he'll cover about 60 ewes."
Andrew Mullins, Narrabri, purchased Whynot 220232 for $3000.
Kaya Dorper, Narrogin, WA, purchased two rams to average $1600.
Merriman Pastoral Co, Hillside, purchased two rams to average $1200.
Nutrien, Dubbo, conducted the sale with John Settree as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
