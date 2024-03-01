First-cross ewes sell to $176 at Deniliquin

It was a buyers market at Deniliquin on Friday when just under 9000 store sheep were yarded for the February sale.
"It was a very tough sale with buyers reluctant to bid higher," said Nutrien Deniliquin auctioneer Mark Braybon.
"There was some buying interest from Victorian restockers in the store lambs but otherwise, local producers were holding back.
"There was just not enough buyer confidence due perhaps to lower mutton prices and a very dry month.
"The crowd was minimal and we are waiting for the autumn break."
The pen of 199 first-cross ewes, April/May 2023 drop, October-shorn, mulesed and unjoined sold for $176 a head on account JH and DR Spence, Gannawarra, Victoria.
Sales of store Poll Dorset/Merino lambs included $124 for 41 sold by Paraway Pastoral Company, Mungadal, Hay; $114 for 90 lambs sold by Ben McKinnon, Delta, Jerilderie; $120 for 249 sold by Duncan Cattanach, Sprigdale, Wakool, and $86 for 84 sold by Greg Brunt, Coree, Jerilderie.
Toopuntul Holdings, Maude, sold 159 Dorper ewe lambs for $72 and 104 Dorper wether lambs for $70.
Among the Merino ewes, the Rutledge family, Illilawa, Hay, sold 260 June/July '22 drop, September-shorn and scanned-in-lamb to White Suffolk rams for $188 and TL and JM Carroll, Averdrina, Deniliquin, sold 436 July/August '22 drop, and depastured to White Suffolk rams for $170.
Sales of wethers included $71 for 271 May/June '23 drop, December-shorn sold on account Tchelery Pastoral Company, Thuragoona, Deniliquin; $60 for 368 January shorn May/June '23 drop sold by Paraway Pastoral Company, Hay, and $78 for 390 July/August '23 drop, January shorn sold on account the Atkinson family, North Tuppal, Tocumwal.
Local restockers competed with buyers from Wagga Wagga and Corowa while Victoria buyers from Bendigo and Skipton took advantage of a slow sale.
The sale was conducted by Deniliquin agents Arentz and Barker, Elders and Nutrien.
