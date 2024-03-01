The Land
First-cross ewes sell to $176 at Deniliquin

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
March 1 2024 - 2:32pm
Nutrien Deniliquin auctioneer Mark Braybon with a pen of shorn wether lambs which sold for $60 at Deniliquin on Friday.
It was a buyers market at Deniliquin on Friday when just under 9000 store sheep were yarded for the February sale.

