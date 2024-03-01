The Land
Family posts $10,000 reward for missing cows with calves from Merriwa farm

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated March 1 2024 - 4:44pm, first published 4:00pm
The distinctive earmark of the missing cows and the brand that has been used on them. Picture supplied
A Merriwa district beef enterprise is offering a $10,000 reward for information that will lead to the recovery of 65 Angus cows with calves that went missing from their property.

