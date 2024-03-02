The Land
'Smell of wool shed': Country life nostalgia helps painter's work go viral

Sarah Falson
Sarah Falson
March 2 2024 - 1:00pm
Artist Kyah Wilson at her Dubbo studio. Picture by Belinda Soole
Artist Kyah Wilson at her Dubbo studio. Picture by Belinda Soole

Kyah Wilson, Dubbo, never expected a Facebook post about how much she loves painting in shearing sheds to go viral.

