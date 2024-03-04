Cattle destined for four states at Speckle on the Plains sale

Keiross Turbo Charged T6 came out on top at the Speckle Park on the plains sale, on Saturday, held at Hay saleyards.
Buyers were focusing on bulls with positive rib and rump fat estimated breeding values (EBVs), while also having high growth figures.
The top-priced bull Keiross Turbo Charged T6 was purchased by Baramein Pastoral Company, Wagga Wagga for $10,000.
The 24-month-old bull, sired by Canadian sire, Johner Stock Farm Unmarked 2D, was the heaviest bull in the draft, tipping the scales at 775 kilograms, while recording the second largest eye-muscle-area (EMA) in the catalogue measuring 108 centimetres squared.
He displayed 200 day weight, 600 day weight rib and rump figures in the top 15 per cent of the breed, showing +24, + 47,+0.9 and +1.2 respectively, along with a carcase weight (CW) figure of +32 and and EMA value of +1.5, placing him in the top 10pc of the breed.
There were two equal top-priced heifers which sold for $5500, the first being Keiross 300X Sassafras T38, purchased by Benbullen Speckle Park stud, Boisdale, Vic.
Sired by the 2012 Canadian Western Agribition grand champion Speckle Park bull, Spots 'n' Sprouts Stands Alone, the 22-month-old speckled heifer was sold pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) to Maungahina Kidmans Cove K247.
She recorded an EMA scan of 85cm sq, while having a P8 and rump fat scans of 11 millimetres and 9mm, with being in the top 10pc for CW with a value of +33.
The second-equal top-priced heifer, Keiross P203 Gracelands T43, was purchased by Ang Bramley, Logam Pty Ltd, Finley.
This heifer was described in the catalogue as the 'auctioneers pick', who combined genetics from the 2020 Speckle Park World Champion sire Maungahina P203 and one of the most consistent breeders from the stud, Keiross Gracelands Q53.
The 21-month-old heifer was sold pregnancy-tested-in-calf to Black Diamond 61Y Poster Boy and she displayed a mature cow value of +62, placing her in the top five pc of the breed.
The top-priced pregnancy-tested-in-calf recipient cow was purchased by Benbullen Speckle Park Stud, Boisdale, Vic, for $4600.
The Angus cow was carrying an Ewyn 23E Sassafras R12/ Caja Zeppelin 1B embryo, being due to calf in August.
There were two embryo packages that were equal top-price, selling for $1100 per embryo.
The first one was a package of four embryos out of Keiross Birdie Q39, by Battalion Upper Class Q43, which was purchased by Donnan Family Trust, Woomelang, Vic.
However the second equal top-priced package of four was out Keiross Gracelands Q53 and by Battalion Upper Class Q43 and was purchased by Chris and Susan Champness, Deniliquin.
The volume buyer was Kylie and Matt Buchanan, Mak Agriculture Pty Ltd, Cope, who purchased six heifers, tow pregnany-tested-in-calf recipient cow and one embryo package.
Keiross Speckle Park stud principal Dimity Comb said the stud was proud of the cattle on offer with the cattle in the sale being some of the strongest in the program.
"Overall we are very pleased with the results coming off a tough market last year," she said.
"We didn't know what to expect but are very happy with the results and pleased to know that cattle have gone interstate to Victoria, Queensland and South Australia.
"I think our sale was a positive for the Speckle Park breed moving forward."
Overall 12 of the 18 bulls offered, sold to a top of $10,000 to average $5500, meanwhile 23 of the 25 heifers sold to a top of $7000 twice, with an average of $4521.
As for the pregnancy-tested-in-calf recipient cows, all five offered sold to a top of $4600 to average $3680, along with all seven of the embryo packages offered sold to a top of $1100 per embryo, twice, with an average of $814 per embryo.
The sale was conducted by Elders Hay, with Ryan Bajada as auctioneer, while AuctionsPlus provided the online platform.
