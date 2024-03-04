The Land
Home/News

Cattle destined for four states at Speckle on the Plains sale

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
March 4 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top-priced bull, Keiross Turbo Charged T6, purchased by Baramein Pastoral Company, Wagga Wagga for $10,000. Photo supplied.
Top-priced bull, Keiross Turbo Charged T6, purchased by Baramein Pastoral Company, Wagga Wagga for $10,000. Photo supplied.

Keiross Turbo Charged T6 came out on top at the Speckle Park on the plains sale, on Saturday, held at Hay saleyards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.