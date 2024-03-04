From Blacktown to the bush: changing face in the woolshed

"You can't be what you can't see" is a motto that has propelled Samantha Wan into an unlikely industry.
At 36, the Blacktown raised professional is charging through the ranks of the wool industry where she represents the changing face in the farming sector.
Ms Wan, who also runs 99 Merino sheep with her partner Tom Boucher, is the wool quality assurance and marketing manager at Elders, Victoria.
"I'm the first generation of my family born in Australia and no one from my family was going into agriculture," Ms Wan said.
While at school in Blacktown she took agriculture as an elective, where they had a small plot with chickens, vegetables and Corriedales.
The school attended various agriculture shows where they would compete with the sheep and fleece judging.
"The exhibitors took the time to share their knowledge...it was exciting to learn about the world of wool and its history in Australia was fascinating," Ms Wan said.
After finishing school, Ms Wan completed a certificate IV in agriculture at TAFE NSW Richmond before later joining Elders as a trainee.
Since then she worked her way up to become an auctioneer, quality assurance manager and trainer at the agribusiness giant.
Her experience reflects the rapidly changing nature of agriculture, with about a third of the once male-dominated workforce now female, according to figures from ABARES.
"You can't be what you can't see and it wasn't easy to see myself making a career in agriculture," Ms Wan said.
"Studying at TAFE was huge for me; it gave me confidence and skills, and reminded me why I wanted to be in ag.
"To be with a really progressive company like Elders and to be part of the larger agricultural community has given me an even deeper connection with Australia."
National Farmers' Federation (NFF) outgoing president Fiona Simson, the first female president in the organisation's 40-year history, said its goal was to double the number of women in agriculture's leadership ranks by 2030.
"We want to see more meaningful change toward gender diversity in the agricultural sector and we know that TAFE NSW is playing an integral role in helping to attract female students and train the next generation of women in the industry," she said.
TAFE NSW director of agribusiness, Barry Quine, said TAFE NSW Richmond's specialist facilities, which include livestock handling facilities and a horticultural centre of excellence, and close ties with industry gave graduates a distinct edge in the jobs' market.
"It's such an exciting time to be entering the agriculture industry and TAFE NSW is giving students the in-demand skills and real-world work experience to hit the ground running," Mr Quine said.
"Technology is helping reshape farming as we know it and the younger generation, like Samantha, are ideally positioned to be the agricultural leaders of tomorrow."
