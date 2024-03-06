Saleyard supply set to surge | The First Draft

The Land
KB
By Karen Bailey
March 7 2024 - 6:45am
Davidson Cameron and Company agent Matthew Hann, Moree, with one of the pens of weaner heifers offered by Southwell Grazing, Caroda, that averaged 260 kilograms and sold for $900 a head at Tamworth last Friday.
The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator has hovered around the 630c/kg (carcase weight) mark for the past two weeks and the stability bodes well for weaner sales scheduled in the next month across NSW saleyards.

KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

