Saleyard supply set to surge | The First Draft

The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator has hovered around the 630c/kg (carcase weight) mark for the past two weeks and the stability bodes well for weaner sales scheduled in the next month across NSW saleyards.
Casino agents say 4000 weaners are expected at the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange tomorrow, while another 2000 weaners will go under the hammer at Dubbo on the same day.
Special weaner sales next week at Kempsey, Inverell, Gloucester, Dorrigo, Casino, Glen Innes, Tamworth, Yass, Tenterfield and Stanthorpe just over the border in Queensland, mean there's plenty of cattle about to hit the market ideal for restockers and those looking to background cattle for feedlots or slaughter.
A run of weaner sales at Carcoar in the Central Tablelands and Cooma on the Monaro will also kick off the following week.
Weaner sales in Victoria also gained plenty of buyer interest during the Annual Mountain Calf Sales this week. Nutrien East Gippsland livestock manager Brad Obst said at Tuesday's sale buyers were evenly spread across three states.
The first Animal Welfare Roundtable with 27 participants representing producers, transporters, livestock agents, processors and advocates was held in Canberra late last month.
The aim of the meeting was to bringing meat supply chain stakeholders together to discuss and make progress on animal welfare outcomes on behalf of the industry.
Australian Livestock Markets Association (ALMA) hosted the event and its president Ken Rogers said this was the first time all sectors in the supply chain had come together.
"It was recognised that Australia already has very good welfare systems in place but there is more we can do from a cross-sector approach to maintain our standards." Mr Rogers said
"The saleyards industry has animal welfare as one of our highest priorities and hosting the Animal Welfare Roundtable is evidence of this."
Following the roundtable discussion a session including 12 government and regulator representatives was held.
The session featured the Department of Agriculture's secretary Adam Fennessy; an update from Dr Carol Sheridan on the Australian Animal Welfare Strategy; and a panel discussion with representatives from the Australian Veterinary Association, NSW Department of Primary Industries and the Meat Exports Branch of Federal Agriculture's Exports and Veterinary Services Division.
The next Animal Welfare Roundtable will be held in 2025.
MUDGEE: (1020 head) Vealers: 300-335; Yearling steers: 310-398; Yearling heifers: 250-323; Grown steers: 280-358; Heifers: to 318; Cows: 210-262.
NOWRA: (73 head) Vealers: 346-404; Yearling steers: 242-408; Yearling heifers: n/q; Grown steers: n/q; Heifers: n/q; Cows: n/q.
MOSS VALE: (1049 head) Vealers: 100-400; Yearling steers: 100-484; Yearling heifers: 140-396; Grown steers: 234-355; Heifers: 225-315; Cows: 150-260.
MAITLAND: (450 head) Vealers: 200-396; Yearling steers: 230-320; Yearling heifers: 200-290; Grown steers: n/q; Heifers: 200-230; Cows: 160-230.
CAMDEN: (284 head) Vealers: 245-400; Yearling steers: 290-442; Yearling heifers: 256-428; Grown steers: n/q; Heifers: n/q; Cows: 102-242.
