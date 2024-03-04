Top-priced bull from Dunoon heads to South Australia

The top-priced bull from the Dunoon Angus autumn bull sale is bound for South Australia.
At the fall of the hammer 140 of 146 Angus bulls on offer sold to a top-price of $27,000 and for an average of $11,422 at the on-property sale on Monday.
The second lot in the catalogue, Dunoon T117 sold for the $27,000 top to Allendale Studs, Bordertown, SA.
Sired by Dunoon Q441 and out of Dunoon Lubra Q706, the 19 month-old bull ranked in the top 10 per cent for 600 day growth and scrotal size, and the top 15pc for 400 day growth and intramuscular fat (IMF).
Buyer Alastair Day, Allendale Studs, Bordertown, SA, said he had admired the bull during Dunoon's open day and decided to return for the sale.
"I love his outlook, fertility, length and structure," he said.
"He has a good pedigree."
Mr Day said the bull will be used in their own stud operation, to breed bulls to sell in their February bull sale.
The Day's have 150 Angus breeders and sell about 40 bulls a year, and also breed Herefords.
He said this was their first time buying Angus from Dunoon, however the families had a long association.
Stud principal Jock Harbison said the bull had good length and natural balance.
"Really sound and has a great set of data," he said.
Mr Harbison said he was really proud of the bulls on offer.
"I'm really proud of how consistent and even this line of bulls is," he said.
"It was a really pleasing sale."
Mr Harbison said it was great to have new buyers as well as huge support from repeat clients.
Buyers were from NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Queensland.
There were several volume buyers including Widgiewa Station, Morundah, who bought 16 bulls.
Greenwald Pastoral Co, Foster, Vic, took home 14 bulls and Black Mountain Pastoral Co, Wulgulmerang, Vic, bought 12 bulls.
The sale was conducted by Elders, with Lincoln McKinlay, Inverell, and Ryan Bajada, Wagga Wagga, taking bids as the auctioneers.
The sale was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
