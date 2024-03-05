Zachary Charlton heading to Royal Sydney Show

Surrounded by fertile farming land, it is not surprising The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC), Wagga Wagga, has an established school of agricultural learning for students years 7 to 12.
They have a Poll Dorset stud on the school farm, from which a show team exhibits at major breed events and steers are prepared for show in led classes at district shows.
All students who take part in showing are also encouraged to participate in the junior judging events at these country shows.
Year 10 student Zachary Charlton, has earned his place in the junior judging competition in the 2024 Royal Sydney Show through his success at those shows.
Mr Charlton has grown up on the family farm at Marrar where his parents Ian and Deb run a mixed enterprise operation.
At Sydney, Mr Charlton will be competing in the grain, fruit and vegetable, sheep meat and fleece judging competitions, and is also an entrant in the cattle paraders competition.
At the Cootamundra Show, he was one of two entrants who qualified for the grain, fruit and vegetable competitions, while at the Henty Show, at Henty show he came second in the fleece judging competition and more recently at the Goulburn show Zach came first in the sheep meat judging.
"Going to Sydney will help set me up for a farming career, as I will be looking at the quality of those products," Mr Charlton said.
"I will be competing against a lot of very good young judges so the competition will be very strong.
"But it will be a fulfilling experience."
Mr Charlton has recently attended the 2024 Royal Canberra Show as a member of the show team from TRAC and came first in his cattle paraders class 15-16 years, while other students from the school also came first or second in their respective cattle parading classes.
He also assisted the Tarcutta-based cattle stud Kedjera Park Limousins, in parading their show cattle.
"It was a good experience and helped me get to know their cattle before I go to Sydney where I will be leading them through my parading classes," Mr Charlton said.
"Going into the judging competitions, you have to be prepared and know the quality standards of what you are judging.
"And when it comes to speaking about my place decisions I have to make myself stand out against the judges.
"I will be up against a lot of other successful young judges."
Upon graduation from TRAC, Mr Charlton is going to return to the family farm, and study agriculture at university.
