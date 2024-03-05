The Land
Home/News

Zachary Charlton heading to Royal Sydney Show

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
March 6 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRAC student Zachary Charlton at the 2024 Royal Canberra Show came first in his cattle paraders class 15-16 years. Photo: Helen DeCosta
TRAC student Zachary Charlton at the 2024 Royal Canberra Show came first in his cattle paraders class 15-16 years. Photo: Helen DeCosta

Surrounded by fertile farming land, it is not surprising The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC), Wagga Wagga, has an established school of agricultural learning for students years 7 to 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.