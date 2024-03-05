Elders acquires independent Riverina agency

Elders has announced its acquisition of Mark Flagg Livestock and Property Pty Ltd, a livestock and real estate agency at Barellan.
The business operates out of Griffith at the weekly sheep and lamb market, and services the Riverina.
Mark Flagg established himself as a respected livestock and real estate agent in the Riverina, having begun his career with Elders as a company agent.
He will now return to where it all started after 22 years building a successful family owned and operated stock and station agency business offering personal service.
"I am pleased to be working with the Elders team to ensure a seamless transition into the business, and fully intend to continue offering the same level of professional service under the new banner of Elders-Mark Flagg," said Mr Flagg.
"It's pleasing to be recognised by this leading Australian company and their many years of experience and success in regional and rural Australia."
Mr Flagg officially kicked-off with Elders on March 1, 2024.
Other recent Elders acquisitions throughout Victoria and the Riverina region in the past six months have included Charles Stewart, an established business operating across six locations in south-west Victoria, and more recently, the acquisition of Delaney Livestock in west Gippsland and Yarra Valley regions.
"We see these recent additions to the network as excellent opportunities to extend Elders' geographical reach to better service our growing customer base," said Elders state general manager, Brendan Rinaldi.
"Mark Flagg will be an excellent addition to our network, offering an exciting opportunity to strengthen Elders' presence in the Riverina with a well-respected business."
In 2024, Elders is also celebrating 185 years serving clients across rural Australia.
The company's footprint has been expanding steadily in recent years, in line with its Eight Point Plan focusing on strategic growth in key locations across Australia.
