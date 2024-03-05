The Land
Elders acquires independent Riverina agency

March 5 2024 - 4:00pm
Elders livestock manager, Rod Evans, Griffith, Mark Flagg, Barellan, and state operations manager Victoria/Riverina, Sam Whiting. Photo by Elders.
Elders has announced its acquisition of Mark Flagg Livestock and Property Pty Ltd, a livestock and real estate agency at Barellan.

