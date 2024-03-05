The Land
Grafton weaner calves present in top condition but meet soft demand

JB
By Jamie Brown
March 6 2024 - 7:30am
Casino-based commission buyers John Dougherty and Kevin Flack with the best pen of weaner heifers as judged at Tuesday's Grafton weaner sale, produced by Mark and Michelle Donaldson, Yeomans Pastoral, Nymboida, making 294c/kg for 265kg or $779.
Grafton's first true weaner sale for 2024, held on Tuesday ahead of other district sales, yarded 1650 head and like the rest of the state's cattle markets, met with soft demand.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

