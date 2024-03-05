Grafton weaner calves present in top condition but meet soft demand

Grafton's first true weaner sale for 2024, held on Tuesday ahead of other district sales, yarded 1650 head and like the rest of the state's cattle markets, met with soft demand.
Steers dominated the yarding, 1086 head, most of those weaners, averaging across all weight ranges 346c/kg or $932 reaching a top of 460c/kg and $1609.
Heifers, 444hd, averaged 257.6c/kg or $630 selling to a peak of 340c//kg and $1416.
Cows with calves averaged $1086 selling to $1440.
Cows averaged 218c or $1012 to peak at 250c/kg and $1384.
Cows pregnancy tested in calf averaged 239c/kg or $1185 to reach 249c/kg and $1489.
Despite the lush green grass growing everywhere, restockers were cautious about their future and the present unravelling of the sheep market didn't help boost their confidence.
Buyers reported that demand from the Northern Tablelands was almost non-existent, with winter oats hardly sown and no room for new mouths - yet.
"They'll want them, but just not now," reported one commission buyer.
Meanwhile, Queensland producers relayed their message to traders with a lot of young cattle going onto Mitchell grass. Other pens went to Walgett and Inverell.
Best weaner steers as judged on the day were Angus cross from Coffs Harbour Hardwoods, Glenreagh, managed by Alan Sinclair, which made 342c/kg or $1073 at 313.7kg.
Wakefield Charolais over Santa/Hereford from Yeoman's Pastoral at Nymboida, 332.5kg made 354c/kg or $1177. Their heifer calves brought 294c/kg for 265kg or $779.
Best weaner heifers were Charolais cross from JKC Pastoral, Ulmarra, 322c/kg for 262kg or $844.
Vendors of the week Warren and Sharon Donoghue, Jackadgery, who with a little help from their grandson Clancy Haverhoek, sold broken-faced Charolais cross steers 253.3kg for 412c/kg or $1044 going onto Mitchell grass at Wandoan, Qld.
Gordonbrook via Copmanhurst sold Simbrah steers to a top of 460c/kg at 206.7kg to yield $951.
Fresh Black Angus from new participant Scott Hosper, Bucca, made $1058 at 380c/kg for 278.3kg.
Brangus cross from LD Pastoral at Kangaroo Creek, 295kg, made 354c/kg or $1048. Their heifer calves, Charolais cross, 256.7kg made 296c/kg or $760.
A pen of 15 Charolais off floodplain country at Lawrence, 235.3kg, made 386c/kg or $908 going to the Walgett district.
Angus steers from Pat McInerney, Jackadgery, 271kg, made 354c/kg or $960, waved down by Bronte and Damian Harvey, Rushforth via Grafton.
Milk tooth Angus from T and J Atkinson, Nana Glen, 281kg, made 332c/kg or $1058, going to the Inverell district.
Poll Hereford, 332.5kg, made 348c/kg or $1157, sold to Queensland for backgrounding.
The sale was conducted by Donovan Livestock and Property.
