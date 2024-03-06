The Land
The Macquarie Valley wants its water back

Denis Howard
March 7 2024 - 5:00am
Warren Mayor Milton Quigley, Macquarie Rivers Food and Fibre executive officer Michael Drum, Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton, MRFF chair Stewart Dentson and Narromine Mayor Craig Davies are calling on the Federal Government to return over-recovered water to the Macquarie Valley. Picture supplied
Local mayors, an industry body and the federal member of parliament joined forces on Tuesday to lead calls for the return of 38.2 gigalitres of over-recovered water to the Macquarie Valley.

