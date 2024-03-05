The Land
Varroa mite probe sparks east coast police raids

By Tracey Ferrier
March 6 2024 - 9:30am
Varroa mites are a parasite that can have devastating impacts on the honey bee industry. (HANDOUT/DENIS ANDERSON)
Police have raided half a dozen properties in three states as part of a probe into how the deadly varroa mite reached Australia, the bee industry says.

