Varroa mite investigation leads to police raids

An investigation into how the Varroa mite incursion began has led to six properties on the eastern seaboard being raided by police.
Properties in southern Queensland, northern NSW and Tasmania are believed to have been raided as part of Operation Decker, established after the NSW Department of Primary Industries passed on information to the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry on June 23 last year.
Varroa mite was originally detected at Port of Newcastle sentinel hives on June 22, 2022, and led to the eradication of more than 30,000 hives at more than 250 infected premises state-wide before the change in response from containment to management was made.
The unexplained Kempsey cluster outbreak, more than 200 kilometres from the nearest infected premises, had many apiarists believing the illegal importation of live bees may have caused the incursion, but the possibility remains that Varroa may also have come into the country aboard cargo.
Speaking to Australian Associated Press, Australian Honeybee Industry Council CEO Danny Le Feuvre said the department of agriculture was confident an outcome from Operation Decker would be soon.
"We know there's been half a dozen raids around the eastern seaboard," Mr Le Feuvre said.
"The industry is strongly demanding answers around this.
"We hope it's something we can satisfy industry with, in understanding how it got here and closing that pathway off in the future."
Mr Le Feuvre believes the bee industry requires longer-term assistance in its recovery.
"Once deemed non-eradicable ... there's only provisions for a 12-month transition to management program, cost shared by the affected parties, after which time our industry is effectively cut loose and expected to pick up the pieces while dealing with this new pest," he said.
