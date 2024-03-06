The Land
Varroa mite investigation leads to police raids

Denis Howard
Denis Howard
March 7 2024 - 9:20am
Varroa mite has had a devastating effect on the honey bee industry after it was detected in sentinel hives at Port of Newcastle on June 22, 2022.
An investigation into how the Varroa mite incursion began has led to six properties on the eastern seaboard being raided by police.

