Joint initiative a boost for biosecurity

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
March 7 2024 - 11:00am
Catalysing Australia's Biosecurity will see a co-investment of more than $55 million over six years to strengthen the nation's biosecurity defences. Picture supplied
A new initiative to provide better coordination of biosecurity research development has received a large boost with $55 million committed over six years.

Senior Journalist, The Land

