Kirraweena Glenholme Hereford and Poll Hereford bull and heifer sale

Spirited online bidding pushed the top price for a bull to $11,000 today when Geoff, Heather, Sam, Jack and Cassie Bush hosted their 22nd annual sale for the Kirraweena Glenholme Hereford and Poll Hereford studs at Cootamundra.
All up, 18 of 22 Hereford and Poll Hereford bulls sold to average $6705. There were also 26 unjoined and pregnancy-tested empty heifers, with all selling to a top of $2150 to average $1876.
The top-priced bull, Glenholme Tierney (AI) (H), by the Irish import Trillick Hotspur, was bought through AuctionsPlus.
The autumn 2022-drop sire prospect had a frame score of 6 with a scrotal measurement of 37.5 centimetres.
Weighing 782 kilograms, his carcase figures indicated 13 millimetre rump, 8mm rib, with a 114 square centimetre eye muscle area and intramuscular fat of 5.7 per cent.
The top-priced heifers at $2150 were bought by Dennis and Deniece Griggs, Braidwood.
The repeat buyers had great success with their previous purchasers and were very happy to again buy the top draft of the heifers.
"They are really lovely cattle, with a beautiful temperament, soft rich red skins and sound feet," Dennis Griggs said.
"Last years heifers calved by themselves without any trouble, they milk well and do what I want them to do on our cold country.
"I think this year's heifers look even better."
Speaking after the sale, Geoff Bush said he was very pleased with the result and the continued support from many loyal clients.
"We are very happy with our genetic progress and I think our cattle are meeting the demand for modern Herefords in today's economic climate where grass fed beef is being sought by increased numbers of consumers," he said.
The auction was settled by Holman Tolmie, Cootamundra, in conjunction with Nutrien, Cootamundra, and was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Auctioneers Steve Tolmie and Tim Woodham took the bids.
