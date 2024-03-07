The Land
Colonial property Guntawang has a colourful past - and bright future

By Rebecca Nadge
March 8 2024 - 6:00am
Kalil Equine director Caitlin Eather with Interventionist, trained by Mick Mulholland Racing in Dubbo. Picture by Rebecca Nadge
Kalil Equine director Caitlin Eather with Interventionist, trained by Mick Mulholland Racing in Dubbo. Picture by Rebecca Nadge

It is a property that is referenced by Banjo Paterson, has housed champion racehorses and is now operating under a new business model.

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

