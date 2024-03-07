Feedlots compete strongly at Wodonga autumn cattle sale

Spirited bidding from feedlot interests and northern restockers underpinned Thursday's autumn store cattle sale at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, Wodonga.
Agents yarded 2546 head of mostly good store conditioned cattle, with a few pens showing the effects of the late summer dry.
Among the lighter conditioned cattle were the pens of cows with calves, but they still sold to keen restockers.
Featured lines of steers included eight Angus, weighing 346kg sold by Glenbah Grazing Company, Coonara, Carrathool, sold for $1110; 20 Angus weighing 320kg offered by Bruce and Douglas Mitchell, Bethanga, Victoria, sold for $1175, and Timberlane Pastoral Company, Tallangatta South, Vic, who offered 21 Herefords, Sugarloaf, Glenellerslie and Newcomen-blood weighing 290kg sold for $755.
Good pens of heavy steers sold to $1540 when SA Bull and Co, Deniliquin, penned 14 Herefords, weighing 498kg; AH Odewahn Family Trust, Bona Vista, Walla Walla, received $1200 for 15 Poll Hereford Steers, Rotherfield and YavenVale-blood weighing 401kg, and Burnbrae Crossing, Gerogery, sold 22 Dunoon-blood Angus weighing 400kg for $1305.
Further sales of steers included 22 Echarina-blood Poll Herefords weighing 468kg sold by WF and JW Beer, Woodvale, Deniliquin, for $1400 and AN and I Grant, Narlga Downs, Deniliquin, sold eight Blonde d'Aquataine weighing 495kg for $1400.
Strong demand for unjoined heifers was evident when Nixon Partners, Leumeah, sold nine Glentrevor-blood Herefords weighing 472kg for $1215; RL and AH Rollinson, Goolgumbla, Jerilderie, sold 12 Broome-blood Shorthorns weighing 431kg for $1110 and Helen Bott, Thistledale, Myrrhee, Vic, sold eight Scott's Angus-blood Angus weighing 339kg for $760.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf females sold to $1760 when Glenbah Grazing Co, Coonara, Carrathool, penned 20 Angus weighing 553kg and carrying their second calf; J and S Sikora, Creighton, Euroa, Vic, sold seven Angus weighing 497kg for $995 and Brendon and Anne-Marie Mahoney, Tawonga, Vic, received $1650 for their pen of five Murray Grey.
Sales of cows with calves included $1980 for 15 Angus weighing 663kg with Angus calves weighing 200kg sold by DS and MA Turner, Huon, Vic, for $1980; Margaret Pierce, Gerogery, sold eight Limousin with Limousin calves for $1800 and S and P Graziers, Killara, Vic, sold six Dunoon-blood Angus weighing 453kg with Angus calves four to five months weighing 191kg and rejoined for $1520.
Local restockers competed where they could with buyers for feedlots and NSW restockers from Deniliquin, Wagga Wagga, Warren and Coonabarabran.
Wodonga-based agents Elders and Paull and Scollard Nutrien conducted the sale.
