Feedlots compete strongly at Wodonga autumn cattle sale

Sales of cows with calves included $1980 for 15 Angus weighing 663kg with Angus calves weighing 200kg sold by DS and MA Turner, Huon, Vic, for $1980; Margaret Pierce, Gerogery, sold eight Limousin with Limousin calves for $1800 and S and P Graziers, Killara, Vic, sold six Dunoon-blood Angus weighing 453kg with Angus calves four to five months weighing 191kg and rejoined for $1520.