Country racing lures supercharged prize pool

The crashing release from the barrier, thundering hooves down the straight and the winner's colours crossing the line - welcome to country racing.
Never before has NSW had the supercharged prize pool that is now the envy of the nation - and that's due to a focus on country-trained horses.
There is a $2 million race and normal meets are fetching nearly $15,000 a race more than they were a decade ago.
This is all thanks to a push from Racing NSW to promote grass roots racing and changes in the wagering legislation.
Racing NSW general manager of industry Scott Kennedy said the turning point came just over a decade ago when the waging landscape started to change.
Racing NSW had lobbied the government to create race field legislation which enabled them to charge wagering operators a fee for the use of racing.
This meant prize money increased, which put NSW on the same footing as the Victorian racing industry with wagering tax parity. Country trained horses started to get their fair share in the prize money as country TAB meets went from $15,000 in July 2012 to $27,000 as a base.
"Country racing is important to us and we have developed a package for country racing that provides bread and butter racing, but also aspirational racing and country exclusive racing opportunities with good prize money for country trained horses only," Mr Kennedy said.
"We structured it in a way that gives country-trained horses and trainers the best opportunity to run or earn good money and develop their businesses."
Mr Kennedy said the key to improving the prize pool for country trained horses was to create aspirational country series - and there are many.
In 2015, Racing NSW commenced Country Championships, a series of seven regional races that run for $150,000 plus two wild cards that run as a last chance to qualify. Two country trained horses qualify to run in a final at Randwick for $1m, up from $500,000.
Then there is The Big Dance that was run for the second time last November in which country trained horses qualified from country cups (not country exclusive).
In Spring Racing NSW holds The Kosciuszko, which boasts a total prize pool of $2m and is restricted to country-trained horses and is held on the same day as The TAB Everest at Royal Randwick.
Meanwhile, most Saturdays since October 2015, Mr Kennedy said there was a race called The Highway for class two of three horses (relatively early in their careers) that runs for $120,000.
"This is all designed to give country trained horses a strong opportunity in their local area," Mr Kennedy said.
"Other than a good level of base prize money the aspirational races like the Country Champs are all incentives for country-trained horses."
