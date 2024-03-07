The Land
Home/News

Country racing lures supercharged prize pool

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
March 8 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW has the best prize pools across the country now for country racing thanks to more aspirational races for country trained horses. Picture by Shutterstock
NSW has the best prize pools across the country now for country racing thanks to more aspirational races for country trained horses. Picture by Shutterstock

The crashing release from the barrier, thundering hooves down the straight and the winner's colours crossing the line - welcome to country racing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.