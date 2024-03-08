The Land
Keeping their type ensures Merino productivity at Boorowa

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
March 8 2024 - 11:00am
Winners with their Tara Park-blood maiden ewes - Rory, Dermot and Marty McGrath, Clear View Partnership, Boorowa, presented with a sponsor's bag by Dave Rathbone, Elanco (second from right).
Second - Matt McGrath, Clear View South, Boorowa, with his Tara Park-blood maiden ewes.
Third and dual purpose winner - Murray Dymock, Dymock Agriculture, Boorowa, with his Royalla/Koonwarra-blood maiden ewes.
"If you look after them when they are maidens, they will look after you for their lifetime," Dermot McGrath said when discussing his sheep husbandry ideals during the 36th annual flock ewe competition run by the Boorowa Show Society.

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

