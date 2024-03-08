Keeping their type ensures Merino productivity at Boorowa

"If you look after them when they are maidens, they will look after you for their lifetime," Dermot McGrath said when discussing his sheep husbandry ideals during the 36th annual flock ewe competition run by the Boorowa Show Society.
"The first 18 months of their lives is the most important and we do our best here to ensure they have everything going for them."
Mr McGrath, with his wife Teena and sons Rory and Marty, Clear View Partnership, Boorowa, had been judged winners of the competition with their 350 June-shorn Tara Park-blood maiden ewes, which had been classed at 30pc.
Judges for the competition were Sam Picker, Bigga, and Richard Chalker, Lach River, Darbys Falls, while associate judge was Paddy Lowe, Thalabah Merino stud, Laggan.
"We focus on breeding a well structured sheep, which is fertile and cuts a bright soft-handling type of wool," Mr McGrath said.
"We have a profitable type and we had a really good result in our lambing last year.
"It proved that it is just the weather that affects our lambing.
"When you strike a good year you can get good results."
Richard Chalker was very impressed with the 'type' of the McGrath-bred ewes.
"The Tara Park sheep are a type, and it is great that some studmasters just stick to their type," he said.
"People can go there and buy with confidence the type of sheep they want in their flock.
"This is a very good commercial flock, they've got good wide hips with big underlines and big belly wools."
Mr Chalker thought the wool was the best he had seen during the day long event.
"It is well aligned and soft handling and they are very 'shearable' ewes which is what we are trying to breed," he said.
"It is not rocket science when breeding sheep - we are not trying to reinvent the wheel, once you get your eye in with your type of wool and your type of sheep, and get your structure right, that's the main thing."
Sam Picker was also impressed with the maiden ewes, and said they were a credit to the McGrath family.
"They have a long bright staple and the wool is soft," he said.
"The sheep stand very well, with a long body and a good carcase.
"They are a very productive animal."
When speaking during the judging, associate judge Paddy Lowe thought they were the best sheep he had seen throughout the day.
"They are a very consistent and even flock, square and well covered," he said.
The maiden ewes are classed by Tara Park studmaster Guy Evans, and Marty and Rory McGrath.
Craig and Diana Pearsell, Lagoon Creek, Rye Park, were presented with the Joyce Mason Encouragement Award, for their Gunnegalderie/Boxleigh Park-blood maiden ewes.
There breeding objectives encompass and easy care Merino, with a focus on fertility and growth.
"I like challenges and seeing what I can do with our sheep," Mr Pearsell said.
"But I do concentrate of the profit drivers."
They have been joining their ewes as lambs to see if that can increase production.
"We use teasers prior to joining to tighten up our lambing," he said.
"We marked 129pc twins last year and 42pc of the ewes on display were born as a twin."
Their wether lambs are shorn twice before sale, and Mr Pearsell uses Australian Sheep Breeding Values when making his ram selection.
"But I still need bright, crimpy wool, with good length because we shear twice a year on a plain body."
Placings:
First - Dermot and Teena McGrath, Clear View Partnership, Boorowa.
Second - Matt McGrath, Clear View South, Boorowa
Third - Murray Dymock, Dymock Ag, Boorowa
Fourth - Bruce and Narelle Nixon, Clovelly, Frogmore
Fifth - Tom Gunthorpe, Mt Buffalo, Rye Park
Shortwool winner - Tom Gunthorpe, Mt Buffalo, Rye Park
Joyce Mason Encouragement Award - Craig and Diana Pearsell, Lagoon Creek, Rye Park
Dual Purpose Award - Murray Dymock, Dymock Agriculture, Boorowa
People's Choice - Dermot and Teena McGrath, Clear View Partnership, Boorowa.
