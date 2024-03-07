The Land
Sky's the limit for deft tipster

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
March 7 2024 - 8:00pm
Sky presenters Michael Charge and Kiaarn Dickens trackside at Chinchilla, Queensland. Picture supplied
Sky presenters Michael Charge and Kiaarn Dickens trackside at Chinchilla, Queensland. Picture supplied

Central West NSW is where Kiaarn Dickens' passion for horse racing was ignited, and the Sky Racing tipster and presenter still has close ties with Gilgandra, where she was born and raised.

