The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Wether trial shearing reveals $24 net profit difference for fleece value

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
March 14 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The first evaluation shearing in a national wether trial has demonstrated a net profit margin of $24 for fleece value between the 10 top and bottom teams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.