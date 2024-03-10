International work critical to Australia's wheat industry, says Dr Trethowan

He and his team have experimented with new breeding techniques, including simulated field environments in Mexico for selection (with stress patterns generated that mimic major wheat growing environments globally), using marker-assisted recurrent selection for drought and related complex traits in India, China and Australia, implementing genomic selection for temperature tolerance in a nationally focussed pre-breeding effort to support our commercial wheat breeders and more recently, developing and using a genetic system for efficiently making wheat hybrids to provide wheat growers with the benefits of hybrid vigour.