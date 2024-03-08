Casino cross-bred weaners head north of the border

Queensland buyers dominated the first weaner sale for Ray White Casino, at the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange, where 3383 milk and grass fed head were sold.
For the 2131 steers average prices were 380.5 cents a kilogram or $1005.52 reaching a top of 460.2c/kg and $1419.
The 1251 heifers averaged 284.8c/kg or $704 with top bids of 398.2c/kg and $1075.
New South Wales buyers were largely absent, or disinterested with cheaper lines better suited to the trade in the south while restockers limited their bidding to a few select pens. With a focus these days on export the Euro cross calves stood out as presenting best value.
The lead pens were offered by Geoff and Jacqueline Yates, Mummulgum, who came to the sale with 450 head of mixed-sex weaners, terminal Charolais over Santa/Hereford which proved to be a cross most popular with Queensland fatteners looking to get weight out the other end.
The Yates' champion Euro cross steers 293kg made 402.2c/kg or $1180 while their heaviest pen 354kg brought 390c/kg or $1380.
Their champion Euro cross heifers, 355kg, brought 302.2c/kg or $1075 while their Angus cross calves delivered 366c/kg on 332kg or $1215 for the steers and 296c/kg on 275kg or $810 for the heifers.
A tough start to the spring resulted in slightly lighter-weights in the progeny, a comment mirrored by a number of producers.
The Irwin family, Myocum, sold 220 head of Charolais cross weaner cattle, with steers to 286kg making 430c/kg or $1233. Their best heifers, 257kg, made 316c/kg or $813.
Santa/Hereford steers found themselves in high demand with Brad and Trudy Simcox, Theresa Creek, selling 21 head to average 426.2c/kg at 290kg or $1239 a head, with their champion pen of Santa cross steers making 434c/kg and travelling to buffel grass country at Meandarra, Qld.
The Fletcher family of Koreelah sold 103hd of Santa/Hereford to a top of 460c/kg for 271kg or $1247, with that pen going to cattle trader Simon Bonner, Cedar Point via Kyogle.
Pens with potential show calves attracted a keener market.
Katelyn Fletcher, Woodenbong, managed to cut just a single heifer calf from a pen of red Limousine for a top bid of 398.2c/kg for 260kg or $1035.
The calf was offered by border ranges breeders Josh and Kirsty Sawtell at Lindesay View, Findon Creek, from a home-bred cow by their stud-bred bull.
"I hope to first parade her at the Bonalbo show at the end of June," said Ms Fletcher.
George and Shirley Hardcastle, McPherson Herefords, sold steers to $1080 for 296kg at 364c/kg going to the Killarney country - where Shirley was raised - with Wickham Farms.
Hereford heifers are always in hot demand for cross breeding and their best, 206kg at 398c/kg or $820, went to Chinchilla, Qld to join with a Brahman bull.
The sale was held in the NRLX selling centre under new management by Outcross Agri Services and hosted by the Ray White Casino and Kyogle team with Andrew Summerville and Nick Fuller taking the rostrum.
