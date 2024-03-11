Photos at the Country Championships Qualifier in Tamworth

Eye-catching summer frocks were in bloom at Tamworth Racecourse, on another hot autumn day, as the Hunter and North West Country Championships qualifier was staged.
A crowd of up to 600 descended on the picturesque country course for the annual event.
The Tamworth Jockey Club had hoped for a crowd of about 1000.
"It's a little bit down on the numbers - not sure why," TJC general manager Jack Penfold said of this year's meeting.
"We've advertised it as best we can, but it's the best we can get."
The $150,000 feature race was won by Russley Crown, trained by Scone's Scott Singleton, with apprentice Mitch Stapleford in the saddle.
Rapbidash, trained by Scone's Lyle Chandler, and Sting Jet, trained by Scone's Brett Cavanough, came in second and third place respectively.
Both Russley Crown and Rapbidash will move through the $1 million Country Championships final which will be held at Royal Randwick on April 6.
