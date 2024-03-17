Addressing your crops' hidden hunger

YaraVita foliar fertilisers are the easy way to 'top up' levels of essential micronutrients in cereal, canola and pulse crops. Picture supplied

This is branded content for YARA AUSTRALIA

CEREAL, canola and pulse crops require a range of macro and micronutrients for optimal plant health, growth and yield.

Cereal crops are particularly susceptible to deficiencies in copper, manganese and zinc, while canola and pulse crops are susceptible to deficiencies in boron, calcium, manganese and molybdenum.

Yara Sales Manager - Western Australia and Northern Territory, Jason Brady, says many regions of Western Australia, South Australia and Victoria are deficient in one or more of these micronutrients.

"Given that a plant can only grow as fast as the least-available nutrient allows, any deficiency can have a significant impact on yield potential," Mr Brady said.

"Even sub-clinical deficiencies can have a significant impact on plant health, growth and yield, even if there are no visible symptoms.

"We call this the 'hidden hunger'."

Miconutrient deficiencies can be caused by a range of long-term and short-term factors, including soil type, available nutrients, interactions between these nutrients, cropping history and seasonal conditions.

Typically, long-term causes are addressed before the growing season, while short-term deficiencies are addressed during the growing season.

"Applying a foliar fertiliser enables precise amounts of the correct nutrients to be applied directly to the plant at the right time," Mr Brady said.

"In-crop deficiencies are often only addressed once visual symptoms become apparent.

"A leaf tissue analysis is conducted to identify the specific deficiency and then a suitable fertiliser is applied.

"However, by this stage, plant growth and yield potential may have already been compromised and the optimal application window has passed.

"Commercial experience has shown the proactive application of micronutrient foliar fertilisers, even at low rates, can produce a positive return on investment, regardless of the yield potential of the crop or whether symptoms of nutrient deficiency are observed.

"It's as simple as adding a small amount of a balanced blend of micronutrients to the tank-mix during your in-crop spraying program."

YaraVita GRAMITREL is specifically formulated for use in cereal crops and contains a balanced blend copper, magnesium, manganese and zinc.

In 32 trials conducted in Europe, YaraVita GRAMITREL delivered an average yield increase of 5.3 per cent when applied at high rates to high yield potential wheat crops.

YaraVita BRASSITREL PRO contains a balanced blend of key micronutrients required by canola and pulse crops, including boron, calcium, magnesium, manganese and molybdenum.

In a further 18 trials, YaraVita BRASSITREL PRO delivered an average yield increase of 8.6 per cent when applied at high rates to high yield potential canola crops.

YaraVita foliar fertilisers are easy to measure, pour and mix, and are compatible with a wide range of other crop protection and nutrition inputs for one-pass application.

Each formulation contains wetters, stickers and absorption aids for optimal uptake and rainfastness.

YaraVita fertilisers manufactured in the UK using premium quality ingredients and to guaranteed specification.

Contact your agronomist for more information about YaraVita foliar fertilisers or visit yara.com.au.