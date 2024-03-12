The Land
Home/News
Opinion

Small renewables land requirement numbers translate into big frustration

Andrew Norris
By Andrew Norris
March 12 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest's point that Australia only needs half a per cent of its land mass to be environmentally sustainable through renewable energy fails to consider the affects of where a lot of that infrastructure is being built. Picture supplied.
Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest's point that Australia only needs half a per cent of its land mass to be environmentally sustainable through renewable energy fails to consider the affects of where a lot of that infrastructure is being built. Picture supplied.

The renewables front has become a real source of anxiety in rural areas, so it was no surprise that Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest's comment at a recent National Press Club appearance in Canberra got a few people stirred up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Norris

Andrew Norris

Editor

Editor at The Land

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.