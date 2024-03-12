The Land
Home/News

AgSmart Connect offers deep dive on agtech | PHOTOS

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
March 12 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AgSmart Connect, held in Tamworth on March 6 and 7, offered attendees a chance to undertake a deep dive on a range of subjects affecting the agtech sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.