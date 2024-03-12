AgSmart Connect offers deep dive on agtech | PHOTOS

AgSmart Connect, held in Tamworth on March 6 and 7, offered attendees a chance to undertake a deep dive on a range of subjects affecting the agtech sector.
Agtech Angel Investor Network founder Sam Almaliki led attendees through workshops looking at how to secure early stage funding, but also the flipside - what to consider when considering investing in early stage deals, as well as running the Pitch to Paddock showcase, which awarded a handy $10,000 of equity-free funding to Adelaide based business Athena IR-Tech.
Other topics covered included advancing on farm efficiency and the role of next-gen agtech, connectivity - a challenge of the bush or just a myth, and production focused software for livestock producers.
Also explored was water conservation in drought, supporting holistic agriculture and land management with airborne LiDAR and cyber security in agriculture.
Attendees also had the opportunity to visit a range of displays featuring the latest in agtech innovation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.