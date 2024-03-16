The Land
Can the REZ fix Dubbo's GP shortage?

By Tanya Forster, Director of Macquarie Health Collective, Dubbo
March 17 2024 - 9:00am
I want to keep running a primary health clinic in the Dubbo community that I hold so dear. But I don't want to be the only one left, writes Tanya Forster, Director of Macquarie Health Collective, Dubbo. Picture via Shutterstock.
As we inch towards kick-off on the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ), state government and local councils are considering the services Dubbo and surrounding towns need to accommodate the extra 5,000 workers. Alongside housing, roads, and waste management - healthcare is one of the key services being considered.

