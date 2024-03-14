How dairy is tackling the labour shortage

With a shortage of workers in agriculture, dairy has come up with an alternative way to attract people to the industry.
Young people who have not been exposed to primary production can "dip their toes" into a hands-on introduction to dairy.
The pre-employment training opportunity, which offers people who are interested in building their skills in the dairy industry, has been developed through a partnership between TAFE NSW, Dairy NSW and Kempsey Shire Council.
It was designed to meet employer needs for entry level support staff in a hands-on program, which helps participants grow their skills and create an interest in dairy as a possible career option.
"It's important young people who have no actual experience get to have a go, and dip their toes into the water of dairy, and test whether they like working in agriculture," Belmore River dairy farmer Sue McGinn said.
"Not everyone has the opportunity to be exposed to agriculture, and some have not been on a farm, so for many it's a dream come true to work with animals.
"Everyone is a consumer so they also learn where the product comes from and get a better understanding in the production of agriculture."
Mrs McGinn said there was a shortage of workers not just in the dairy industry but the entire agriculture sector and it was important to match employees with potential employers.
Already there have been 30 students attend the training across the Mid North Coast, in which many had been offered employment opportunities
At Kempsey, Kate Clarke, a 25-year-old student and support worker, has gained two days a week employment at a dairy she visited during the program.
"I have a passion for animals and saw this as an opportunity and decided to take it," Ms Clarke said.
Isabella Osbourne, 16, who is part of the Kempsey High agriculture team, has also gained work at a dairy.
"We used to own a dairy so getting back into a dairy has always been a passion," Ms Osbourne said.
