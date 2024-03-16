The Land
More transparency needed in land access negotiations

March 17 2024 - 6:00am
Farmers need access to accurate, timely information to support their negotiations, Lucy Knight writes. Picture via Shutterstock
The lack of transparency surrounding the market for renewable energy land access contracts and negotiations is allowing many big energy proponents to ride roughshod over farmers in the race to secure farmland as cheaply as possible for major wind and solar developments.

