Dress for style, rather than what's in fashion

For milliner Fiona Schofield, it's always style over fashion when it comes to race day.
"Style is something that is timeless and it's far more reflective of the person," Mrs Schofield said.
"Anybody can dress to fashion, but style is much more intrinsic and far more interesting as it evolves from who you are, how you dress, how you wear a garment, rather than just taking something off the rack."
It's a theme that runs through her race day hats and headpieces made in her Orange workshop.
With country racing, there's the high fashion and there's also "really beautiful, stylish looks that have a timeless quality about them".
"For the average consumer, that's really important - not everyone wants to go chasing fashions on the field, but they do want to be appropriately and beautifully dressed," she said.
"It's really about making an investment in a piece that can work for you across more than one occasion and more than one dress."
Mrs Schofield said there's a shift seasonally in the colour palette over time.
"There will be seasons where feathers make a big impact and are the statement and then all of a sudden you realise that there's a lot of floral happening," she said.
"Increasingly, I'm making hats rather than headpieces, and hats that can be versatile.
"Women want something they can wear to their local race day and also wear to other events and feel like they're not wearing a race hat."
For autumn or winter carnival racing, she typically makes pieces in a beautiful quality felt in a lovely earthy colour for autumn.
"It might have a fixed leather trim on it - for a neat, tidy, casual appeal - but it might also have a beautiful silk flower that ties on and elevates it for a race day, but can also be taken off," she explained.
"Likewise, I do a lot of beautiful silk sashes for hats that give that amplified, dressed-up feel that can slide onto the hat for the race day and be taken off for a more casual feel."
For autumn racing, Mrs Schofield said it can be tricky determining the right hat as the weather can still be hot.
"You should be wearing felt as opposed to straw - but there are ways around it so that you are not dressed like it's the middle of July, but it's still 32 degrees [Celsius]. That means you can use your colour palette as the cues."
Mrs Schofield said the "Barbie affect" was still having an impact. But it's not just the bright pink that's popular.
"There's also some lovely softer pinks and even into a soft coral tone," she said.
"Grey is also a strong tone, 'cause it can swing to blue based or to blacks. And it gives that flexibility and diversity as to where you can wear it.
"Headbands have also been really strong for a while now. They vary between slimline to big padded numbers and large sculptured pieces."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.