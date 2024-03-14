The Land
Stanthorpe weaners meet Queensland buyer demand

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated March 14 2024 - 6:53pm, first published 6:30pm
Andrew, Ellie and their son Jamie Hill, Woodenbong, with their heaviest pen of champion steers, European Union accredited with Inglebrae and Eaglehawk blood, 369kg making 360c/kg or $1328 a head to top the sale at Stanthorpe, Qld, on Friday. Picture by Jamie Brown.
Agents from Stanthorpe on the southern Queensland Downs yarded 1100 head of store cattle on Friday with Angus dominating the offering, while crossbreds of the right class attracted just as much attention from the Queensland buyers.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

