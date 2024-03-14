Stanthorpe weaners meet Queensland buyer demand

Agents from Stanthorpe on the southern Queensland Downs yarded 1100 head of store cattle on Friday with Angus dominating the offering, while crossbreds of the right class attracted just as much attention from the Queensland buyers.
Angus from the Jackson family's Booky Cattle Company at Bookookoorara, fully loaded with Texas blood, sold to 398 cents a kilogram for 301kg to bring $1198 a head, and will be backgrounded on winter feed for a Queensland feedlot.
Another pen 258kg made 398c/kg or $1026 staying local at Eukey, on the southern downs, to be fed ahead of feedlot entry.
The Mulcahy and Shaw families, Urbenville, sold Angus steers to $1138 for 286kg at 398c/kg, to be grown out ahead of Queensland feedlot induction.
Another pen 242kg made 400c/kg or $968 sold to Gary and Ben Schultz, Millmerran, Qld, to be grown out on native grasses as part of their mixed-farming enterprise.
The father and son team also paid a neat $1000 for Kyogle-bred Angus steers, 249kg at 402c/kg.
Champion steers, as judged on the day went to the Hill family, Woodenbong, with Inglebrae and Eaglehawk blood invested in the line. The family's heaviest pen at 369kg made 360c/kg or $1328 to top the sale, heading to the Darling Downs for background preparation.
Dalby-based Kellco paid $1258 for 333kg at 378c/kg, sending them to buffel grass country while Wickham Farms at Killarney, Qld, took home a pen 309kg at 402c/kg for $1242 with the Hill's European Union accreditation playing into their grass fed program.
The Hill's heifers made a top price of $942 for 304kg at 310c/kg, going back to the paddock to breed at Kyogle.
The Pethers family, Woodenbong, sold their heaviest Angus heifers 333.6kg to 302c/kg to return $1007 while their pen of champion heifers on the day, 282kg, made 300c/kg or $846 with both lots headed back to the paddock for breeding at Kyogle, through Ray White Casino.
The family's Angus steers topped at 342c/kg for 322kg or $1101 going to Taroom, Qld through Nutrien while another pen 388c/kg for 264kg made $1024 going to the Rockhampton, Qld, district.
Santa Gertrudis/Hereford steers from the Sweet Bros with Yarrabee blood made $1123 for 292.5kg at 384c/kg, going to Taroom, Qld.
Weaned Santa Gertrudis/Angus heifers from Josh Turner, 306kg, made 290c/kg or $887 going to the Eukie district for feedlot preparation.
The sale was hosted by Ray White Warwick in conjunction with Ray White Casino.
