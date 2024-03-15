The Land
Kempsey steers find ready markets in Queensland

Samantha Townsend
March 15 2024 - 3:47pm
Don Ward, Moorland, with his grandchildren Aaron, 13 and Ruben, 10 who sold 42 Brahman cross cattle to a top of 322.2c/kg. Picture by Samantha Townsend
Queenslanders are on a spending spree where they are making their way down NSW snapping up weaners for backgrounding with plenty of grass at foot.

